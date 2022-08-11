First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the July 15th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

SDVY traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.07. 132,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,757. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $31.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%.

