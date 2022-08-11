First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:FGB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.72. 39,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,648. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $4.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund ( NYSE:FGB Get Rating ) by 6,566.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,866 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,238 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

