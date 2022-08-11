First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3,628.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 440,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after acquiring an additional 428,234 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,568,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,451,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,684,000 after buying an additional 232,169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,711,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,089,000 after purchasing an additional 181,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,498,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,618,000 after purchasing an additional 169,072 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.15. 3,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,550. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.47. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

