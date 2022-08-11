First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Down 63.2% in July

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 646,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $47.01. 4,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,550. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.47. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

