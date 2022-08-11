First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FWRG. Cowen increased their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.14.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

FWRG opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $173.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, CFO H Melville Hope III purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $27,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth about $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth about $133,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.