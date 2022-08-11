Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Short Interest Down 98.8% in July

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the July 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $16.50 during trading hours on Thursday. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,206. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $26.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

