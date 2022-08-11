Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Position Raised by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,790 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Flagstar Bancorp accounts for 4.9% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Alphasimplex Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 309,285 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53,004 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.25 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, Director Peter Schoels acquired 13,500 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $509,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,799.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FBC traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,811. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Flagstar Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.67%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

