Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.33

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.33 and traded as low as $12.55. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 16,828 shares traded.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.0685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $353,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

