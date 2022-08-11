Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.33

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.33 and traded as low as $12.55. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 16,828 shares traded.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.0685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (PFD)
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.