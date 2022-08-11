Flora Growth (FLGC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th.

Flora Growth Stock Performance

Shares of FLGC stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. Flora Growth has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Flora Growth alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flora Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Flora Growth by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79,537 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Flora Growth by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flora Growth Company Profile

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Flora Growth in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flora Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flora Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.