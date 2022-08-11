Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.764 billion to $4.850 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.79 billion.

Flowers Foods stock remained flat at $27.58 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.27. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.28%.

FLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,751,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,328,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Flowers Foods by 7.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Flowers Foods by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 759,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,537,000 after buying an additional 46,971 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Flowers Foods by 100.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth about $1,356,000. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

