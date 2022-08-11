FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FOX Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ FOXA traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.46. 149,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,262. FOX has a 12 month low of $31.33 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.95.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 24.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of FOX by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOXA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.30.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

