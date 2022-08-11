FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FOX Trading Up 4.6 %

FOXA traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,262. FOX has a twelve month low of $31.33 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Institutional Trading of FOX

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FOX by 196.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in FOX by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of FOX by 44.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 19.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

