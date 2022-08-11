Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Issues Earnings Results

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 2.3 %

FNV traded down $3.06 on Thursday, hitting $130.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,656. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.62. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $122.38 and a 12-month high of $169.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James set a $190.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,271,000 after buying an additional 141,139 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 27.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 409,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,237,000 after buying an additional 88,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,693,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 23.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,866,000 after buying an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 275,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,927,000 after buying an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

