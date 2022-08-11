FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:YJUN) Shares Down 0.3%

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:YJUN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.06 and last traded at $18.06. Approximately 26,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 14,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72.

Institutional Trading of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth about $588,000.

