FTX Token (FTT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.13 Billion

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One FTX Token coin can now be bought for $30.71 or 0.00127765 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FTX Token has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $4.13 billion and $473.91 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,036.51 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004127 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00037711 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00067475 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004408 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTT is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 330,467,939 coins and its circulating supply is 134,598,602 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com.

FTX Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

