Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Acquires New Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 73,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,000. International Paper accounts for 1.0% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $3,884,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 705.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 351,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,525,000 after purchasing an additional 308,040 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
International Paper Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.98. The stock had a trading volume of 68,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,133. International Paper has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $60.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $45.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
International Paper Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.
Insider Activity at International Paper
In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.
About International Paper
International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Paper (IP)
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.