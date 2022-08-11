Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 140.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Analog Devices by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Analog Devices by 14,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.79.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $175.96. 64,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,154,305. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $91.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $1,192,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,331.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,236 shares of company stock worth $4,360,291 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

