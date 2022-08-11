Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CRO Andrew David Oddie Sells 1,187 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $31,218.10. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Funko Stock Down 2.8 %

FNKO traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $20.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,251. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.91.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Funko had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $315.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Funko during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Funko by 221.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Funko during the first quarter worth $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Funko by 8,667.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Funko by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

