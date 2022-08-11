Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Trading 4.1% Higher

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90. 2,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 1,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.
Furukawa Electric Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81.
About Furukawa Electric
Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic, and construction products worldwide. It operates through Infrastructure, Electronics & Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments segments. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical component/devices, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials.
