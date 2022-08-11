FY2022 EPS Estimates for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Lifted by Barrington Research

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) – Barrington Research boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Insight Enterprises in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $8.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.05. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Insight Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ FY2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $91.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $111.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 2.53%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,790,000 after acquiring an additional 477,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 379.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,939,000 after purchasing an additional 324,079 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 408,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,515,000 after purchasing an additional 101,150 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 890.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 84,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 75,971 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 478.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 88,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 72,811 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,980,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,743,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,480,159.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 218,883 shares of company stock worth $21,398,789. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

