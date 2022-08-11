GameCredits (GAME) Price Hits $0.0180 on Exchanges

GameCredits (GAME) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $32,200.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00019741 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00257941 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000686 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000989 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002263 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,786,979 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits.

GameCredits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

