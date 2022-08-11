GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.17. Cormark currently has a “Not Updated” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.50 to C$64.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.75.

TSE:GDI opened at C$50.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.62. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.90. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of C$41.00 and a 52-week high of C$59.32.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$486.77 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Craig William Stanford acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$48.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at C$73,365.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

