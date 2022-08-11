Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Trading Down 0.8%

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. 1,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 1,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Genel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 177 ($2.14) to GBX 182 ($2.20) in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94.
Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).
