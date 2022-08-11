General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 77,090 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $26,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock opened at $230.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.48. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.71.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.