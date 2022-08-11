General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in General Electric by 33.4% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,885,203. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.11. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.21.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

