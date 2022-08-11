Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Shares Purchased by Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,831 shares during the period. Geospace Technologies comprises 2.6% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned approximately 5.64% of Geospace Technologies worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 165.5% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 29,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ GEOS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,726. The company has a market capitalization of $61.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

