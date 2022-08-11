Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Geospace Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of GEOS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.76. 48,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,108. Geospace Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a market cap of $61.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.60.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%.
Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies
Geospace Technologies Company Profile
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geospace Technologies (GEOS)
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.