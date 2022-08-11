Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of GEOS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.76. 48,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,108. Geospace Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a market cap of $61.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 29,234 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $688,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 598,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 76,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 559,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. 61.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

