Getty Images’ (GETY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Getty Images Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of GETY opened at 26.89 on Thursday. Getty Images has a twelve month low of 8.08 and a twelve month high of 37.88.

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Getty Images Holdings, Inc creates and distributes images, audio and video products, documents, press kits, and other visual content to businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a collection of contemporary creative imagery to news, sports, entertainment, and archival imagery products; photo assignment services; and research and clearance/licensing services.

