Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Price Up 18.5%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 18.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.71. Approximately 1,560,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 17,397,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $11.50 price target on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.12.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a current ratio of 10.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $168.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 46.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

