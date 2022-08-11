Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 540 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.52) price objective on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLEN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($7.25) price objective on Glencore in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Glencore from GBX 770 ($9.30) to GBX 700 ($8.46) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 590 ($7.13) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. set a GBX 560 ($6.77) target price on Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($8.94) price target on Glencore in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 576.15 ($6.96).

GLEN opened at GBX 469.95 ($5.68) on Monday. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 302.55 ($3.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 548.30 ($6.63). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 456.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 466.52. The company has a market capitalization of £61.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,515.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

