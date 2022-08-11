Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Update

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 515,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BUG traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $28.06. 18,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,776. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.95.

Institutional Trading of Global X Cybersecurity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUG. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 92.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.

