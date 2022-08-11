Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Down 56.3% in July

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 187.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of EFAS stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $16.38.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd.

