GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04-2.07, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.59-$0.65 EPS.

Shares of GFS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.87. 94,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.88. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

GFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 12.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

