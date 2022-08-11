Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,279,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,196,000 after acquiring an additional 226,170 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,188,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,773,000 after acquiring an additional 473,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,038,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,228,617,000 after acquiring an additional 544,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $50.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.24. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

