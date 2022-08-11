Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 457.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 201,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,791,000 after purchasing an additional 165,714 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $258.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $231.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.71.

Insider Activity

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

