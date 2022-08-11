Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,780,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $73.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

