Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $743,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stairway Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,623,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,601,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,599,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $252.32 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.64.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

