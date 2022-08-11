Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 62 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $34,793,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $221.89 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.53.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.60.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.