Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 921 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,964 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Foot Locker worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,714,380 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $249,086,000 after buying an additional 94,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Foot Locker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,556,735 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $111,550,000 after purchasing an additional 45,096 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 838,088 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $36,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Foot Locker by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 687,180 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 151,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 558,554 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $24,370,000 after purchasing an additional 86,406 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $29.93 on Thursday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.35.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.