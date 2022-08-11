Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:D opened at $82.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.86. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.14.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

