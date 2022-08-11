Goldcoin Trading 17.9% Higher Over Last Week (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $2,254.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00019643 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.90 or 0.00258087 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000688 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000993 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org.

Goldcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.