Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Major Shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem Acquires 7,233 Shares of Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 7,233 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $14,610.66. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,234,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,443.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Northern Right Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 3,658 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $7,242.84.

On Monday, July 18th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 3,282 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,564.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 21,612 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $53,597.76.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 75,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 6,292 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $15,163.72.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 10,484 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $24,218.04.

On Thursday, May 19th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 40,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $86,000.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 25,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $51,250.00.

Great Elm Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ GEG opened at $2.06 on Thursday. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Group

About Great Elm Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

