Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Major Shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem Acquires 7,233 Shares of Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 7,233 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $14,610.66. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,234,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,443.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Northern Right Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 3,658 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $7,242.84.
- On Monday, July 18th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 3,282 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,564.00.
- On Thursday, June 16th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 21,612 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $53,597.76.
- On Tuesday, June 14th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 75,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 6,292 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $15,163.72.
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 10,484 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $24,218.04.
- On Thursday, May 19th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 40,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $86,000.00.
- On Friday, May 13th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 25,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $51,250.00.
Great Elm Group Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ GEG opened at $2.06 on Thursday. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
About Great Elm Group
Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
