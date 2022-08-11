Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the July 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Great Elm Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Great Elm Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.08. 25,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,255. The company has a market cap of $57.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.73. Great Elm Group has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.63.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $51,986.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,663,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,840.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Great Elm Group news, major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 21,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $53,597.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,194,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,921,206.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $51,986.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,663,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,840.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 605,085 shares of company stock worth $1,394,475 in the last quarter. 38.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Great Elm Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEG. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.