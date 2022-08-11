Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-$2.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Green Dot to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.17.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $54.90.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.08 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $181,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 7,714 shares of company stock worth $220,024 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Green Dot by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Green Dot by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

