Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Insider Acquires $64,400.00 in Stock

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) insider Michelle Mapes bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $64,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,436.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Green Plains Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GPP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27. Green Plains Partners LP has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $308.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Green Plains Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 105.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

About Green Plains Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. EVR Research LP lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 30,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 34,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.