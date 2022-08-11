Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW) Short Interest Update

Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the July 15th total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,193,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Greene Concepts Price Performance
Greene Concepts stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. 82,437,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,909,430. Greene Concepts has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
Greene Concepts Company Profile
