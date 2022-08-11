GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 104,565 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 139,420.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,565 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Premier during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Premier by 4.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Premier by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,817,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Premier during the 1st quarter worth $630,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $38.53 on Thursday. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

