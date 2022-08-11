GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 212,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $342,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,871 shares in the company, valued at $16,537,967.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $342,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,871 shares in the company, valued at $16,537,967.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Masaru Matsuda sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $35,415.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,177.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,963 shares of company stock worth $7,941,158 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

ARQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 10.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

