GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 4,800 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.92% of Legacy Housing worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEGH. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I initiated coverage on Legacy Housing in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Legacy Housing stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $429.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.99.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

