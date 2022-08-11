GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 6,900 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FCPT. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

FCPT opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.14. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 44.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.92%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading

